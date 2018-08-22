This Company Wants You to Pay $60,000 to Eat Ice Cream on Top of a Mountain

It seems like a joke or the product of a crucially misplaced decimal point, but Three Twins Ice Cream really wants you to pay $60,000 for its flagship product: "The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream."
This is not your typical fancy dessert experience, and no, the ice cream isn't covered in gold. The Petaluma, California based creamery will send you to Tanzania... to enjoy the vaunted dairy on the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro. To compensate for the cataclysmic expense, you'll fly First Class and enjoy luxurious resort accommodations. Three Twins Founder Neal Gottlieb, like a media-savvy shaman, will hand-churn the ice cream using glacial ice at Kilimanjaro's peak. It's bound to be a mystical experience, because to date, no one has purchased the ice cream.
Like many young professionals consumed with wanderlust, Gottlieb hiked up the mountain in 2011, reports CNBC. It was there where he made his first batch of glacial ice cream. Gottlieb, who appeared on CBS' Survivor 2016: Koah Rong, explained to CNBC the process of making his $60,000 confection: "The process starts with harvesting ice from the glacier, which is put into a dry bag, into a backpack and carried down to camp... I must say, this is not easy on the knees going downhill!"
The entrepreneur and wearer of eccentric pants says $10,000 of the outlay will go to an environmental non-profit in Africa. Gottlieb wants to draw attention to climate change; specifically, how it's likely to affect the glaciers on Mt. Kilimanjaro in the next 10 to 15 years.
"Although the glaciers disappearing may be more of a result of localized climate change than global climate change, I think that their disappearance is a good lesson in how climate change can bring about profound changes in relatively short periods of time and should be taken seriously," he told the publication.
Gottlieb, who founded the company in 2005, makes good use of entrepreneurial maxims on Instagram. A post from five months ago encourages followers to "be your brand."
Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar
While the cost of mountain climbing expeditions vary across the board, guided treks up Kilimanjaro can cost upwards of $7,000. According to basic math, that isn't anywhere near the grand $60,000 price tag.
For what it's worth, Three Twins has an "absurdity" section on its website, where it lists its other categorically insane offerings, such as the "World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Sundae" ($3,333.33) and 100 Pints Personally Delivered (also $3,333.33).
We've reached out to Three Twins about its fabled Mt. Kilimanjaro ice cream and will update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, you can be the first customer to purchase a $60,000 pint of ice cream by navigating to the Three Twins website.
America's student loan bill now hovers well over $1.5 trillion.
h/t CNBC via The Takeout
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.