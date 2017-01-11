This Behind-the-Scenes 'Thriller' Rehearsal Shows MJ's Crazy Moves

At this point, there isn't much that hasn't already been said about Michael Jackson's Thriller. Upon its release in 1982, the album was the smashiest of smash hits, spawning seven top-10 singles... oh, and it's the best-selling album of all-time. Let's just move on.

The point here is, anybody with access to a TV or the Internet has likely seen the classic video to Jackson's "Thriller" single, which resurfaces every year around Halloween. The choreography and horror-glam costumes reinvented the music video genre, but countless hours went into the final masterpiece. This video captures some of that hard work.