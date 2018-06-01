Thrillist's Biggest Party of the Year Is This Month & You're Invited

Besides the day you got married, or the day your child was born, or the day you won HQ Trivia, there's a chance you don't have another day that instantly comes to mind as the best day of your life. Thrillist wants to change that. On June 16, we're hosting a huge summer party that's part-food festival, part-concert, part-outdoor open bar, and even part-DIY ice cream sundae bar that's literally called Best Day of Your Life. And you're invited.
Thrillist's annual summer celebration is back and bigger than ever for 2018. This year, we're taking over Industry City, Brooklyn's sprawling waterfront event space, with an afternoon-long outdoor party featuring the best food and drinks from New York's favorite eateries, live musical performances, games & activities, and a few surprises we have up our sleeves. Tickets get you access to everything -- the food, the drinks, and other fun stuff -- at the event, from 3pm to 7pm.
The food lineup is the star of the show, so be sure to arrive with the best appetite of your life. Here's what you'll be eating: Mediterranean Avocado Toast from Avocaderia, "Sealicious" Lobster Ramen from Boil Boil Ramen, Chicken Sandwiches from Burger Joint, Bacon Brats from Ends Meat, Sweet & Sour Pork Rib Dry Noodles from Yaso Tangbao, Coal Oven Margherita Slices from Table 87, Whoopie Pies from One Girl Cookies, Summer Fudge from Li-Lac Chocolates, Piña Colada Twists from Blue Marble Ice Cream, and more. Really, the lineup includes even more food. And don't forget there's a DIY ice cream bar, wine tastings, a summer spritz bar, and a beach luau complete with sand, Arrogant Swine BBQ, and tiki drinks.
As if that weren't enough, we also have a few surprises for you to enjoy when you're not busy drinking various summer cocktails, attending a cooking class (learn how to make dumplings!), and catching some live music. Oh, and did we mention there's an after party? There's an after party and not only are you invited to that, too, but you cannot miss it and our surprise musical guest. It could very well end up being the best day of you life, or at the very least, the best day of your summer.
