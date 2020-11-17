This Cross Country Lawnmower Race Is the Wildest Reality Show Ever

The Thrillist podcast is back with a new name, new style, and a new mission: to take you around the world from the comfort of your own headphones. We're profiling our favorite cities, sussing out the most interesting stories you've never heard, and collecting globetrotting tales of intrigue from famous folk that might just inspire you to get off that ergonomic home office chair. We might not be able to travel around the world right now, but no one can stop us from daydreaming about it, right?

On our Thrillist Explorers premiere, we're profiling individuals who traveled great distances in very unusual ways.