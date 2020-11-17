This Cross Country Lawnmower Race Is the Wildest Reality Show Ever
Hear the story on the new season of Thrillist's podcast, Thrillist Explorers.
The Thrillist podcast is back with a new name, new style, and a new mission: to take you around the world from the comfort of your own headphones. We're profiling our favorite cities, sussing out the most interesting stories you've never heard, and collecting globetrotting tales of intrigue from famous folk that might just inspire you to get off that ergonomic home office chair. We might not be able to travel around the world right now, but no one can stop us from daydreaming about it, right?
On our Thrillist Explorers premiere, we're profiling individuals who traveled great distances in very unusual ways.
Included in this episode is the story of the wildest reality show you've definitely never heard of: a cross country lawnmower race that put its contestants' fate in the hands of complete strangers and tested the generosity of Americans. You'll also find comedian Tony Hawks recalling his adventures hitchhiking around Ireland with a mini-fridge (including how he got laid in a dog house… thanks in large part to the fridge). Plus, Doug and Arne, who hold the current "Cannonball Run" record, detail how they drove from New York City to Los Angeles in just over 25 hours without getting pulled over.
But to start things off, Wil conducts an interview while jogging with Rob Pope, an English veterinarian who ran across the country several times in tribute to his favorite American movie (hint: Tom Hanks).
