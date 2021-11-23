'America's Spookiest City' Can Show Us the Future of Travel

Salem is historically famous for being the location of the 17th century witch trials that led to the execution of 19 people. It's pop culture infamous from movies like Hocus Pocus. And in the tourism world, the northern Massachusetts city is basically a cultural epicenter for the supernatural, spooky, and off-kilter.

In this episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast, I spend a day walking around Salem, meeting the city's citizens and rotating characters, to see how locals, businesses, and the extremely COVID-conscious local government handle the hordes of tourists that descend upon their town every autumn.