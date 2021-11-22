Finding the 'Best' Cheesesteak in Philly Is Impossible (But We Still Did It)

Consider this episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast an examination of both.

If you've ever spent time in Philly (or extended time with anyone from Philly) you probably know they take their cheesesteaks very seriously. And if you've spent any considerable time on this website, you know that part of our mission is to tell you what the "best" is in food, drink, travel, and entertainment.

With the expert advice of the person who literally wrote the book on cheesesteaks, food writer Carolyn Wyman, Philadelphia Inquirer Service Editor Jillian Wilson, and Thrillist Editor in Chief Helen Hollyman, I take a trip to Philadelphia in an attempt to find the best cheesesteak in the city, and along the way, figure out what "best" even means when it comes to a sandwich.

We feature Federoff's Roast Pork of New York City, (arguably the best cheesesteak stop outside of Philly), and Philadelphia icons Dalessandros, Mike's BBQ, Jim's of South Street, and John's Roast Pork. Things get (surprisingly!) sentimental as we dig into how the cheesesteak became a symbol of the city, and why the best cheesesteaks always come with the best stories.

And also, why one dude decided to enter the afterlife with a sandwich in his casket. (Yes, seriously.)