Exploring New Jersey's Hidden Gems with the Founders of Atlas Obscura

What does the word "travel" mean to you? Does it conjure images of backpacking through remote forests, climbing mountains halfway around the world, or taking an international flight to a well-worn (and precariously occupied) tourism hub? At Thrillist, we definitely enjoy all those aforementioned adventures, but we also believe that a meaningful travel experience can happen almost anywhere, and the spontaneous and serendipitous should always be valued above meticulously planned itineraries.

On this episode of the Thrillist Explorers podcast (listen here!), we join forces with one of our favorite publications/travel brands, Atlas Obscura, to "test-drive" its new app, a partnership with Land Rover, focused on showing travelers the hidden wonders around them—wherever they are.

We ride through New Jersey—where I grew up—with co-founder Joshua Foer, using Atlas' database to seek out points of intrigue off the proverbial beaten path within an hour's drive from midtown Manhattan. For starters, we stop by an iconic diner that was designed for a 1939 World's Fair exhibit, a failed architectural experiment by NJ's own Thomas Edison, and the Sterling Hill Mine and Museum, featuring florescent minerals that actually made me say "holy shit" out loud (you can listen above, for proof).

And we hear perspectives on the future of travel, the downside of the "bucket-list" mindset, and how to use the Atlas app to find wonders around you from Dylan Thuras, Atlas Obscura's (other) co-founder. Through our conversations and multi-stop day-trip, we showcase a new ethos on travel that is less focused on capturing idealized experiences that are all-too-often unrealistic, and focus on taking advantage of the under explored points of interest hidden all around us.

Be warned: This podcast might send you to new and strange places (literally, of course).