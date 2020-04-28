Announcing Thrillist's 'Mother's Day Anthem Challenge'

Are you a musician? Do you love your mom? If you answered "yes" to both of these questions, Thrillist has a challenge for you.

Halloween has the (immortal) Monster Mash. Christmas has Mariah Carey (among others). But Mother's Day is sorely lacking in an official holiday anthem.

So! Thrillist is holding an open call for original Mother's Day songs, jingles, ditties, beats, riffs, bops, and jams from amateur and professional musicians. We'll post our favorites across our social media platforms and document the search on Thrillist's Best Podcast. The journey will culminate when I (with help from his own Mother) crowning an official Mother's Day anthem that will live forever on the second Sunday of May. Send submissions to wil@thrillist.com with the subject line: I LOVE MY MOM.

Songs can be any length, submission deadline is 6pm EST on May 5, 2019. Videos are encouraged.

Good Luck and make her proud!