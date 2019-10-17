Holy Crap! Thrillist Just Launched Its First Podcast

For the past five years, I've been covering food, travel, and entertainment for Thrillist. And during this half-decade, I've learned a few things:
- Drinking a gallon of water a day will make your skin look great and your bathroom breaks 10x as frequent
- Hangovers are best cured by a brisk jog and an extra large bacon, egg, and cheese
- I work with some wildly talented people who are shockingly good at what they do.
In the spirit of that last point, we wanted to launch a project to finally give our staff a voice… like, literally.
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen to it here! -- is a new podcast from Thrillist and iHeartRadio, designed to give listeners an inside look at the debates, discussions, and insights that inform our award-winning coverage of food, drink, travel, and entertainment. Every Thursday, host Wil Fulton (me) will be joined by Thrillist writers, editors, and contributors to dive deep into one topic. Over the next few weeks we're going to be releasing episodes like "What's the Best Thing to Order at Taco Bell?" and "What's the Scariest Movie of All Time?"
But for our first episode, we wanted to hit a topic that encompassed three of our greatest passions: traveling, drinking, and drinking while traveling. Drawing inspiration from one of our most popular articles of the past few months "The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Bar Hopping," our launch episode is focused on finding the absolute "best" city in America for bar hopping.
In our opinion, one of the best ways to get a crash course in a city's history, culture, vibe, and ethos is by hitting up some of its most legendary watering holes. But -- and this is important -- not every great drinking city is a great bar hopping city. In this episode, I'm joined by Executive Travel Editor Keller Powell and Senior Editor Andy Kryza: two folks who have traveled (and bar hopped) extensively. Ultimately, we'll all give our picks for the best bar hopping city in America, and along the way we'll discuss what makes a truly great bar hopping city, in general. We'll also delve into some bar hopping sub categories like "what's the best city for bar hopping after midnight?" and "what's the best 'shitshow' street in America?" Look: if you like going out, traveling, and spending your time in great bars, you'll like this episode.
You can listen to the episode on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, And while you're there, please rate, review, and subscribe! That'll help make sure we can do more stuff like this (and also, keep our jobs, in general).
So give it a listen, and tell us what you think! You can follow me @ThatThrillistGuy on Instagram to directly tell me what we got exactly right, and what we got horribly wrong. Remember: you don't always have to agree with us…. but, just so you know, we've spent most of our professional lives thinking about this stuff. Just saying.
