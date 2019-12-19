Thrillist
Entertainment

New Podcast: The Decade's Best Movies

By Published On 12/19/2019 By Published On 12/19/2019
Warner Bros. Pictures

What director owned the 2010s? Which actor had the best decade, overall? Why does Thrillist Senior Writer Dan Jackson hate theaters with assigned seating?

In this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton is joined by Senior Staff Writers Esther Zuckerman, Staff Writer Emma Stefanksky, and the aforementioned Jackson to look back at a decade of "movie films," and ride eternal (shiny and chrome). Come to find out what we think the best year for movies was in 10s, stay to witness at least two separate, unrelated Tom Hardy impressions. 

