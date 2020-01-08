How to Find the Best Cheap Flight Deals Ever

In this week's episode of Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- Scott Keyes (founder of the wildly popular "Scott's Cheap Flights" site) joins Thrillist host Wil Fulton and Executive Travel Editor Keller Powell to basically deliver every cheap flight hack he knows.
What's the best time of year to book a flight? Is there anyway to get free upgrades to first class? Which website should you be using to buy your plane tickets? Where should you be traveling in 2020? Come for the answers to these questions (and much, much more), stay to hear our opinions on whether or not you should recline your seat on your next flight.
PTO: Mexico City
