New Podcast: 2020 Oscar Predictions

Should the Oscars add a “Best Stunts” category? Why did Adam Sandler, Awkwafina, and Greta Gerwig get snubbed? Is 1917 a good movie? On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton talks Oscar predictions with Senior Writers Esther Zuckerman and Dan Jackson. Come to hear why Joe Pesci might upset Brad Pitt, stay to hear who Wil thinks should have really played Mr. Rogers (sorry, Tom Hanks).

