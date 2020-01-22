New Podcast: 2020 Oscar Predictions

Should the Oscars add a “Best Stunts” category? Why did Adam Sandler, Awkwafina, and Greta Gerwig get snubbed? Is 1917 a good movie? On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton talks Oscar predictions with Senior Writers Esther Zuckerman and Dan Jackson. Come to hear why Joe Pesci might upset Brad Pitt, stay to hear who Wil thinks should have really played Mr. Rogers (sorry, Tom Hanks).
Recommended Video
Eat
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.