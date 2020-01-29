New Podcast: Best Easy Ramen Hacks and Winter Beers

How can you upgrade your instant ramen without even trying? What’s the best winter beer to drink this season? Does the Midwest or New England have the more “brutal winter?” On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- Thrillist host Wil Fulton is joined by Food Staff Writer Kat Thompson and beer writer Zach Mack to help us deal with the winter blues. Then, Senior Video Producer and New Englander Chas Truslow joins Senior Editor and proud Midwestern boy Andy Kryza to figure out what part of America has the worst winter.
Come to find out why American cheese goes so well with instant ramen, stay to find out how to de-stick your tongue from a flagpole.
