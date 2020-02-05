New Podcast: Best Tips on Traveling Solo

What's the biggest mistake most first-time solo travelers make? Where should you stay if you're traveling alone? Why is going on vacation with your partner sometimes harder than traveling with a big group? On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- Thrillist host Wil Fulton is joined by two experienced solo travelers, former Thrillist Travel Editor Ryan Craggs and Video Editor Aaron Rubin, to hear their stories, tips, and regrets from vacationing alone.
In the back half of the episode, Wil talks with Cities Editor Alex Robinson and Senior Producer Gabrielle Williott about traveling with a new romantic partner, how to navigate bachelor/bachelorette parties, and more. Come for some actually useful travel tips, stay to hear why boutique hotel bathrooms desperately need to provide a little more privacy.
