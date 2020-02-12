New Podcast: The Fast Food Fantasy Draft

What's the ultimate fast food meal? What are the Thrillist Fast Food Awards? Does putting Cuban rum in a Frosty actually taste good? On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- Thrillist host Wil Fulton is joined by Senior News Editor Tony Merevick, Writer-at-Large Kevin Alexander, and Staff Writer Kat Thompson. They give the details on the Thrillist Fast Food Awards (the Fasties!), play a quick fast food trivia drinking game, and then partake in a fast food fantasy draft. Come to hear our perfect fast food order, stay to find out how many Doritos Locos Tacos have been sold worldwide.
Recommended Video
Fork Yeah
This Restaurant Reinvented the McGriddle
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.