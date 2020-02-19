New Podcast: The Best Hidden Gems on Netflix

Are you looking for something else to binge after watching The Office 500 times? Is there a better guilty pleasure watch than The Circle? Have you ever heard of a goth crafting show that involves puppet assistance? On this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton is joined by Entertainment Editor Leanne Butkovic, Senior Writer Dan Jackson, and Staff Writer Emma Stefansky to detail the Netflix original series that we all should be watching. They sift through the crap to find the golden nuggets of content we’ve all been missing. Come to load up your queue for the next year, stay to find out why The OA gives us some very mixed emotions.
Please Don't Hang Up: Miami
