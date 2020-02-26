New Podcast: How to Cook a Surprisingly Excellent Steak With Just Your Microwave

How did Microwave Cooking for One become a meme? What's the inside story of "the saddest cookbook in the world?" Can you really cook a steak (and eggs, and… fish) using only a microwave?
In this episode of Thrillist's Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton is joined by Senior Food Editor Adriana Velez and contributing writer Jeremy Glass to dive into Marie T. Smith's cult classic cookbook: Microwave Cooking for One. They test out some of the book's most notorious recipes, and Wil has a heartfelt call with Marie's daughter, Tracy. Come to find out the secret to these (ridiculously easy) recipes, stay to see what happens when you put an egg, shell and all, in the microwave (hint: it gets messy).
