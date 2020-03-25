How Coronavirus Will Change How We Travel, According to a Doctor and a Travel Expert

It goes without saying that the most important thing right now is staying home, staying healthy, and doing your part to flatten the curve. But even though we can't travel for the immediate future, we still want to talk about travel... because it's just what we do.
In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen here! -- Wil Fulton (me!) and Thrillist Executive Travel Editor Keller Powell talk with Calvin Sun, an ER doctor working in NYC who runs the grassroots travel organization Monsoon Diaries. He speaks to his own outlook on travel, and how COVID-19 is changing his life and his work. We're also joined by Scott Keyes (of Scott's Cheap Flights fame) to discuss how the pandemic might permanently affect plane ticket prices. Last, but certainly not least, we call Grant Giller, a professional snowboarder who managed to get back to the US from a work trip abroad last week… with some major difficulties.
Some of these conversations have hard truths within them that everyone interested in travel should hear. But, at the same time, if you do love to travel as much as I do, I think you'll find a few glimmers of hope inside, too.
