How the Service Industry Is Helping Each Other Right Now

Sorry if this is lame (actually, I don't care!), but during any time of crisis, I always think of one quote in particular:
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
It comes courtesy of Fred -- aka Mr. -- Rogers and, as a fellow optimist, I've always thought about it when the world seems too bleak to bear. So in this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen here! -- we wanted to look for the helpers in the food world.
We're going to tell you how to support undocumented workers who find themselves out of a job. We talk to the James Beard Award-winning Chef Abe Conlon and business partner Adrienne Lo on how their restaurant Fat Rice is selflessly dedicating their food supply and talent to feeding service workers. We speak with a rum distiller in DC who pivoted from spirits to hand sanitizer, and a strip club owner [NSFW link!] in Portland who managed to keep his employees working with a... bold new idea. And, we speak with microbiologist Jason "the Germ Guy" Tetro on how to properly clean your takeout and delivery orders, and why he is still ordering delivery and takeout meals, personally.
