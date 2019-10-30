Thrillist
Entertainment

A Very Spooky Podcast About the Best Horror Movies Ever

By Published On 10/30/2019 By Published On 10/30/2019
Warner Bros. Pictures

What's the grossest horror movie ever? What's the most underrated scary movie of all time? What about the best 21st Century horror movie... or the best hidden gem scary movie of all time?

Maybe most importantly, what's the difference between the "scariest" movie of all time and the "best scary movie" of all time? 

This week's episode of Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- is all about the spooky stuff. I've got Senior Entertainment Writer Dan Jackson , Entertainment Staff Writer Emma Stefansky, and Entertainment Director John Sellers giving their expert takes on all-things horror. 

We're talking about blood. We're drinking about Bloody Marys. And we're digging deep into our scary movie repertoires.

Listen with the lights on. Or off.

It actually doesn't really matter. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. If you told told him he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life... he'd be frightened and confused. Follow him @wilfulton.