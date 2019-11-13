Disney+ launched earlier this week, much to the delight of every Goofy pajama wearin', Elsa keychain havin', Micky Mouse hat rockin' Disney Stan in America. We've told you how to sign up, what to watch when you do sign up, and why it inevitably ended up pissing people off right away, after people signed up. But now we're diving into one specific (but incredibly beloved) Disney subcategory: Pixar movies.
Which Pixar movie is the biggest tearjerker? What’s the definitive Toy Story power ranking? And most importantly: what’s the best Pixar movie of all time?
On this week's episode of Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton, Senior Entertainment Writer Esther Zuckerman, and Entertainment Staff Writer Emma Stefansky go to infinity and beyond to answer these (incredibly pressing) questions and dive deep into the world of Pixar. Come to find out what the best Pixar movie ever is, stay to discover which Pixar movie made Wil weep profusely on an airplane en route to Mexico City.
(Spoiler: it was actually a few of them.)
