Listen: The Best Thanksgiving Side Ever, 'Canberry' Sauce, and Holiday Horror Stories

Is stuffing actually better when it isn't cooked inside the turkey? Is Friendsgiving better than Thanksgiving? And perhaps most importantly, what the hell is "canberry" sauce?
In this week's episode of Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- host Wil Fulton, Executive Food Editor Nicole Taylor, Senior Food Editor Adriana Velez, and Senior News Editor Tony Merevick pop open a few bottles of wine, and dive deep into Thanksgiving culture.
Come to hear us debate the best Thanksgiving side of all time, stay to figure out what happened when I ate a weed gummy before Thanksgiving with my family.
