New Podcast: How Do You Find the Best Restaurants in America?

What are the best new restaurants of 2019? Why is everyone obsessed with natural wine these days? And perhaps most importantly, what can casual diners learn from how food writers eat at restaurants?
In this week's episode of Best (and the Rest) -- listen here! -- Thrillist host Wil Fulton, Executive Food Editor Nicole Taylor, Senior Food Editor Adriana Velez, and Thrillist's Writer at Large Kevin Alexander dive into the process behind their new, epic Best New Restaurants of 2019 package and some of 2019's biggest food trends. Come to hear us eat lunch at one of New York's best pizza joints (and critique it, too).
