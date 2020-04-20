How Pro Athletes Use Cannabis for Performance
Does cannabis belong in the sports world? Several professional athletes weigh in.
On this week's episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here! -- I'm speaking with several professional athletes (and one doctor who works out a lot) about cannabis in the sports world, and how they use it to recover physically and mentally. Featuring:
- Former NBA pro Al Harrington on his cannabis venture, Viola, and why he advocates for cannabis use in the NBA
- Cyclist and disqualified Tour De France winner Floyd Landis [Floyd's of Leadville] on how he uses CBD to help ease chronic pain and anxiety, and how cannabis changed his life
- Dr. Mike Hart, a cannabis-focused physician on how cannabis can be used medicinally, and the safest ways to consume
- Eugene Monroe, former top draft pick and NFL offensive lineman who has become a leading voice for implementing cannabis use in professional football
- My own experiment taking edibles and then working out (it's very scientific)
It combines three of my favorite things, cannabis, sports, and audio recordings. Enjoy!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. If you told told him he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life... he'd be frightened and confused. Follow him @wilfulton.