How Pro Athletes Use Cannabis for Performance

On this week's episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here! -- I'm speaking with several professional athletes (and one doctor who works out a lot) about cannabis in the sports world, and how they use it to recover physically and mentally. Featuring:

Former NBA pro Al Harrington on his cannabis venture, Viola, and why he advocates for cannabis use in the NBA

Cyclist and disqualified Tour De France winner Floyd Landis [Floyd's of Leadville] on how he uses CBD to help ease chronic pain and anxiety, and how cannabis changed his life

Dr. Mike Hart, a cannabis-focused physician on how cannabis can be used medicinally, and the safest ways to consume

Eugene Monroe, former top draft pick and NFL offensive lineman who has become a leading voice for implementing cannabis use in professional football

My own experiment taking edibles and then working out (it's very scientific)

It combines three of my favorite things, cannabis, sports, and audio recordings. Enjoy!