How an Adult Performer, NBA Player, My Mom, and More Are WFH

On this jumbo-sized SEASON 2 PREMIERE of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen here! -- I'm calling people all over the world, from all walks of life, from my own kitchen in Brooklyn, to see how they are adjusting to working from home, including:
- Australian adult performer Laura Lux on the OnlyFans pandemic boom
- NBA pro Cody Zeller on moving back home and staying in shape
- My mom, on teaching preschool on Zoom
- A lawyer, living in Italy, working online (and trying to homeschool kids)
- My weed dealer
- A woman in Hong Kong who lived through the SARS outbreak in the early '00s
- A writer who just had a baby (!)
Overall this episode should make you feel a little less alone, and maybe even a little more positive. After all, the whole world is in this together, so we should all feel free to commiserate together, too.
Recommended Video
Travel
Thrillist's Best (and the Rest): Traveling With a Partner vs. Traveling in a Big Group
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.