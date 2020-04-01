Thrillist
How an Adult Performer, NBA Player, My Mom, and More Are WFH

courtesy of Laura Lux

On this jumbo-sized SEASON 2 PREMIERE of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen here! -- I'm calling people all over the world, from all walks of life, from my own kitchen in Brooklyn, to see how they are adjusting to working from home, including:

  • Australian adult performer Laura Lux on the OnlyFans pandemic boom
  • NBA pro Cody Zeller on moving back home and staying in shape
  • My mom, on teaching preschool on Zoom
  • A lawyer, living in Italy, working online (and trying to homeschool kids)
  • My weed dealer
  • A woman in Hong Kong who lived through the SARS outbreak in the early '00s
  • A writer who just had a baby (!)

Overall this episode should make you feel a little less alone, and maybe even a little more positive. After all, the whole world is in this together, so we should all feel free to commiserate together, too.

