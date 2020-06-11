Why Silence Is Never an Option for Ben & Jerry's

On this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, I'm joined by Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry's "Activism Manager," to discuss the company's statement on "Dismantling White Supremacy," how Ben & Jerry's has fostered a longstanding culture of activism, and what brands need to consider when making political statements.

In the back half of the episode, I talk ice cream with Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Eric Fredette, including the creative process of making new flavors, where he finds inspiration, and why you should be using a fork -- not a spoon! -- to eat your next pint.