Why Silence Is Never an Option for Ben & Jerry's
Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry's "Activism Manager" joins host Wil Fulton to discuss the company's recent statement on "Dismantling White Supremacy."
At Thrillist, we've ranked every single Ben & Jerry's pint ever, told you about that infamous "flavor graveyard," and even used the company's expert insight to figure out why grape ice cream isn't a thing. But, in light of Ben & Jerry's powerful statements last week regarding the murder of George Floyd, we've decided to spotlight the outspoken advocacy that has almost become as famous as its ice cream.
On this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, I'm joined by Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry's "Activism Manager," to discuss the company's statement on "Dismantling White Supremacy," how Ben & Jerry's has fostered a longstanding culture of activism, and what brands need to consider when making political statements.
In the back half of the episode, I talk ice cream with Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Eric Fredette, including the creative process of making new flavors, where he finds inspiration, and why you should be using a fork -- not a spoon! -- to eat your next pint.
