News Listen to the Restaurant Owner Who's Hosted Protestors (Including MLK) for Decades In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, Wil talks to Virginia Ali, owner of Washington, DC's iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, and David Cabello, founder of Black and Mobile.

In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, I'm joined by Virginia Ali, owner of Washington, DC's iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, to talk about what she's seen over her 60+ years in business, the similarities between the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and the current protests, and what she remembers the most about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., one of her "regulars."

In the second half of the episode, I call David Cabello, founder and owner of Black and Mobile, the first Black-owned food delivery service, on why they only work with Black-owned restaurants, how he turned his business idea into (an increasingly successful) reality, and why what they're doing truly matters to the community.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a producer for Thrillist. If you told told him he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life... he'd be frightened and confused. Follow him @wilfulton