Listen to Margaret Cho's Best LGBTQ+ Movie Picks
Host Wil Fulton is joined by the comedian and icon just in time for Pride.
In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, I'm joined by activist, comedian, and general icon Margaret Cho. We talk about NYC's virtual Pride (which she'll be appearing in, of course) happening this Sunday, June 28, from 12-2pm ET, her podcast (The Margaret Cho), her favorite LGBTQ+ movies, and why I have vivid memories of watching All-American Girl.
Later, we're joined joined by Thrillist writer (and also general icon!) Kyler Alvord to talk about the best queer shows to stream right now on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, and why you should watch the documentary Disclosure immediately. (And check out the full list of Kyler's picks, right here).
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.