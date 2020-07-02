The Craft Beer Festival You Can't Miss & the Best Beers to Drink This Summer

Summer might just be the best time to drink great beer (well, its in a three-way tie with fall, winter, and spring) and on this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast (listen here!) I speak with comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey, hosts of the Drinking Partners podcast and two of the driving forces behind Fresh Fest, the first Black beer festival in America. They tell us about the (amazing) plans for a all-virtual Fresh Fest this year, inclusivity in craft beer, and what they're drinking this summer.