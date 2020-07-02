The Craft Beer Festival You Can't Miss & the Best Beers to Drink This Summer
On this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, host Wil Fulton speaks with comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey.
Summer might just be the best time to drink great beer (well, its in a three-way tie with fall, winter, and spring) and on this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast (listen here!) I speak with comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey, hosts of the Drinking Partners podcast and two of the driving forces behind Fresh Fest, the first Black beer festival in America. They tell us about the (amazing) plans for a all-virtual Fresh Fest this year, inclusivity in craft beer, and what they're drinking this summer.
We're also joined by old friend Zach Mack (beer writer, cicerone, owner of ABC Beer co.) to talk about his bar reopening in NYC and his picks for the best beers to drink this summer… as we all could really use a drink right now.
