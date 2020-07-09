Our Favorite Summer Blockbusters From Every Decade
Thrillist's Entertainment team icons join Wil (also an icon) on this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast.
Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Comics
On this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, the budget is big (not really), the stars have assembled (well, the stars of Thrillist) and the popcorn is ready (this depends on you, to be honest) for our celebration of the summer blockbuster.
I'm joined by Thrillist Entertainment Team icons Esther Zuckerman, Dan Jackson, and John Sellers to break down:
- The best summer blockbusters of the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s
- The origins of the word blockbuster
- Why Dan likes Miami Vice (the '00s movie, not the '80s show) so much
- If comedies count as blockbusters
- When (and maybe more importantly where) we'll be able to see Tenet
- And much more!
Despite not being able to experience summer blockbusters in their natural, theatrical habitat, you'll still find plenty to choose from here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Wil Fulton is a producer for Thrillist. If you told told him he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life... he'd be frightened and confused. Follow him @wilfulton.