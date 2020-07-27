These Are the Weirdest Roadside Attractions to See in the U.S. This Summer

No summer road trip (please social distance, wear a mask, and be smart) would be complete without stops at the Britney Spears Museum, the upside down White House, or the world's largest ball of twine -- and these are just some of the weird roadside attractions Thrillist Senior Travel Editor Andy Kryza and I dig up on the latest episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast.

Also featured: calls with the man who owns the world's largest ball of paint, the creator behind "The World’s Largest Collection of the World’s Smallest Versions of the World’s Largest Things," and the NOLA Tour Guy, who elaborates on Nic Cage's enormous and controversial pyramid tomb.

For more on roadside attractions, check out the full article, right here!