Truckers' Advice for Road Trips, Their Wildest Stories & the Most Scenic Drives

What's the best way to stay alert and safe on a long drive? Where's the most scenic stretch of road in the United States? How many people out there are doing some very, very inappropriate things inside their cars on the morning commute? There's only one group of professionals truly fit to answer these questions (especially that last one): truckers .

On this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, I call four different truckers on the road to get the answers to these questions and more. You'll hear their expert insight on traveling, some of the wildest stories from their many cross-country jaunts, and overall, get a sense of what it's like to be a trucker in the age of COVID-19. Plus, you'll even learn a little trucker lingo along the way, hoss (they call us non-truckers "four-wheelers," FYI).

Our guests for this episode: