The Best Road Trip Stories Ever: Fake Kidnappings, Spontaneous Combustion & More
It isn't about the destination, it's about the journey.
As the (much-overused) quote goes: It isn't about the destination, it's about the journey. In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, we fully embrace this concept by delivering a trio of the wildest, funniest, and most thought-provoking road trip stories we've ever heard, told by the people who lived through them.
Why did a simple childhood prank by two best friends -- Cat and Georgia -- lead to a highway police chase?
How did a fire just spontaneously start inside the car on a coast-to-coast drive (and was there potential foul play involved?)
Where did comedian Dave Hill find a cast iron moose statue that he simply had to own? Hint: it was Canada. The answers to all these questions and more await you, right here!
