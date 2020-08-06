The Best Road Trip Stories Ever: Fake Kidnappings, Spontaneous Combustion & More

As the (much-overused) quote goes: It isn't about the destination, it's about the journey. In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast , we fully embrace this concept by delivering a trio of the wildest, funniest, and most thought-provoking road trip stories we've ever heard, told by the people who lived through them.

Why did a simple childhood prank by two best friends -- Cat and Georgia -- lead to a highway police chase?

How did a fire just spontaneously start inside the car on a coast-to-coast drive (and was there potential foul play involved?)

Where did comedian Dave Hill find a cast iron moose statue that he simply had to own? Hint: it was Canada. The answers to all these questions and more await you, right here!