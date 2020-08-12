News The Best Movies & Shows for People Who Love Food Host Wil Fulton is joined by Thrillist Senior Entertainment Editor Leanne Butkovic and Food Staff Writer Kat Thompson.

Disney

Is Ratatouille the best food movie ever? Should you be tuning into Padma Lakshmi's new food/travel show on Hulu? Why does the animated food in Studio Ghibli movies look so damn good?

In this CROSSOVER episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast, we're joined by Thrillist Senior Entertainment Editor Leanne Butkovic and Food Staff Writer Kat Thompson to talk about the best food movies of all time, the best food moments in movie history, food-centric shows you can stream right now, the video game with the best food, and much (much) more.

