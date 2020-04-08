Thrillist
The Best Frozen Pizzas on the Planet

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

On this new, kind of greasy, definitely quarantined episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen here! -- I'm asking the question that has plagued pizza purists and freezer evangelicals alike: Is there really such a thing as a great frozen pizza?

I, along with my partner/Thrillist Executive Travel Editor Keller Powell:

  • Taste test five, expertly picked, nationally available frozen pizzas
  • Talk to pizza expert Scott Weiner on why it's so hard to find a good frozen pizza
  • Debate the merits of U2 vs. the Police (this will make sense in context)
  • Get insight from Andy Kryza, Thrillist's in-house frozen pizza expert
  • Do our best Al Pacino from Heat impressions (again, this will make sense in context)
  • Declare a final, frozen pizza power ranking

Overall, our perceptions on frozen pizza truly changed over the course of the episode -- and yours probably will, too. 

