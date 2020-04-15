Thrillist
Why 'The Office' is the Perfect Comfort TV Show for a Pandemic

On this week's episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here! -- I surveyed dozens of friends and colleagues on their current go-to comfort TV show, and the results were (disturbingly) unanimous: everyone is turning to The Office right now. 

In an effort to discover why, I speak with:

If you love The Office, you'll love the episode. If you don't love The Office, but still wonder why people watch it over and over again, you'll also love this episode. If you think The Office is just OK... I still think you'll like this episode. Everybody wins!

