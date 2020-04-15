Why 'The Office' is the Perfect Comfort TV Show for a Pandemic

On this week's episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here! -- I surveyed dozens of friends and colleagues on their current go-to comfort TV show, and the results were (disturbingly) unanimous: everyone is turning to The Office right now.
In an effort to discover why, I speak with:
- a media psychologist (named Pam!) to talk about comfort tv in the age of COVID-19
- Andy Greene, Senior Writer at Rolling Stone and author of The Office: The Untold Story
- Shea Serrano, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Staff Writer at The Ringer, and the mind behind Conference Room, Five Minutes: Ten Illustrated Essays About the Office
- Robert Ray "Bobby" Shafer -- better known as "Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration."
- Thrillist's Senior Entertainment Writer Esther Zuckerman, who details her picks for shows to binge that aren't The Office
If you love The Office, you'll love the episode. If you don't love The Office, but still wonder why people watch it over and over again, you'll also love this episode. If you think The Office is just OK... I still think you'll like this episode. Everybody wins!
Recommended Video
Eat
Send Foodz : Send Noodz
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.