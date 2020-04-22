Board Games You Should Play Right Now (and on Zoom)
There's never been a better time to really get into board games.
Pandemic | DEREK BRUFF/FLICKR
There's never been a better time to start playing board games than right now… for some very obvious reasons. In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here! -- I hop on zoom to play a spirited game of Codenames with:
- Matt Rogers, host of Gayme Show on Quibi
- Comedian Rachel Sennott
- Langston Kerman, Bless This Mess, South Side
I also speak with our in-house board game expert/office icon Kyler Alvord, who details:
- The best board games for people who like Clue, Risk, and Monopoly (though we mostly agree that Monopoly sucks)
- The best games for sloppy parties
- The best games for 1 vs. 1 duels
It's more fun than 20 games of Monopoly combined and a mere 1/332nd of the length!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. If you told told him he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life... he'd be frightened and confused. Follow him @wilfulton.