Board Games You Should Play Right Now (and on Zoom)

There's never been a better time to really get into board games.

By Wil Fulton

Published on 4/22/2020 at 6:11 PM

Pandemic | DEREK BRUFF/FLICKR

There's never been a better time to start playing board games than right now… for some very obvious reasons. In this episode of Thrillist's Best Podcast -- listen and subscribe here!  -- I hop on zoom to play a spirited game of Codenames with:

I also speak with our in-house board game expert/office icon Kyler Alvord, who details:

  • The best board games for people who like Clue, Risk, and Monopoly (though we mostly agree that Monopoly sucks)
  • The best games for sloppy parties
  • The best games for 1 vs. 1 duels

It's more fun than 20 games of Monopoly combined and a mere 1/332nd of the length!

