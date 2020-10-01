Tic Tac Goes as Bold as Tic Tac-ly Possible with New 'Berry Adventure' Flavor

Nowadays you might hear the words "Tic Tac" dropped during a conversation about TikTok, but it's unlikely that the actual tiny mint brand would be a focus of conversation. After all, Tic Tacs are just tiny flavored mints that've been around for half a century, more exciting to the Necco Wafer crowd than to the new-age stuffing and gravy Candy Corn party... until today.

Tic Tac's manufacturer Ferrero announced the release of a new flavor, the "Big Berry Adventure," and while this isn't the first attempt Tic Tac has made at sugaring up its flavor lineup (the apple pie variety was an interesting toe dip into experimental candy), nor is it the first "adventure" tic tac release, it's certainly the only time the brand has sold a big adventure.

The Tic Tacs are currently rolling out nationwide and will be available at most major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and CVS.