Here’s How to Win Concert Tickets for an Entire Year

Blue Diamond and Ticketmaster probably aren't companies you'd expect to see working together, but it turns out they've recently partnered up to give away a year worth of free concert tickets. So, while it's kind of weird, we'll take it.

One lucky winner can spend the next year checking off their musical bucket list. The Real Heat Summer Beats contest was launched to help celebrate the arrival of Blue Diamond’s first line of spicy almonds. The three new flavors, Cayenne Pepper, Ghost Pepper, and Carolina Reaper are available on store shelves now.

To enter the contest, you’ll need to buy two six-ounce cans of specific Blue Diamond products in one transaction before August 31. Keep your receipt and upload a photo of it (or a screenshot of your online purchase) to the contest website. You’ll be sent a confirmation email that the submission was received within two to five days. The email will include a $5 Visa Rewards card and an entry in the sweepstakes.

The following Blue Diamond flavors will count towards your purchase of two items:

BOLD Habanero BBQ

BOLD Wasabi & Soy Sauce

BOLD Salt 'n Vinegar

Lightly Salted - Low Sodium

Honey Roasted

Toasted Coconut

BOLD Sriracha

BOLD Sweet Thai Chili

BOLD Spicy Dill Pickle

XTREMES Cayenne Pepper

XTREMES Ghost Pepper

XTREMES Carolina Reaper

Blueberry

BOLD Korean BBQ

BOLD Elote

In order to be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, and a resident of the US. The prize of one year of concert tickets will be given to the winner in the form of a $3,000 Ticketmaster gift card. Once you get your Visa Rewards card, make sure to spend the $5 within a month of receiving it or the card will become void.