Tiffany & Co. Is Selling a Luxury Advent Calendar and It's, Oh, Only $112,000

Ever wished for a little Tiffany blue box under the Christmas tree? How about 24 little blue boxes for each day leading up to the holiday?
Well your wish may just come true -- that is, if you or Santa have a whopping $112,000 to spare. The famed New York City jeweler with iconic blue boxes is selling an advent calendar for the first time ever, according to a report by Harper's Bazaar. The calendar, which comes with 24 prepackaged boxes, each knotted with a festive red ribbon, is only worth about the same price as a couple brand new cars. No big deal.
There will only be four Tiffany & Co calendars up for sale and they can be purchased by visiting a retailer and inquiring specifically about the calendar. Under Tiffany & Co.'s FAQ regarding the advent calendar, they shared what's inside each of the 24 boxes. Though it kind of ruins the surprise, it's also good to know you won't just be getting wonky shit like a candlestick (though there is a Tiffany & Co. paper cup and sterling silver clothespin which is objectively strange). We want diamonds, OK? I don't need a silver harmonica.
And when I say we, I guess I don't mean me, because if I had a fraction of the money that this advent calendar costs, maybe I'd stop eating so much fast food and treat myself to a vegetable. Or a trip abroad. Just something that perhaps has more value to me than a diamond-encrusted brooch.
But, hey, if you've got $112,000 laying around and want to show your gift-giving love language by purchasing this insanely expensive advent calendar, by all means. And if you don't have $112,000 laying around but still want an advent calendar, there are plenty out there for beer lovers, cat lovers, and cheese lovers for a fraction of the price.
