Tiffany Haddish Can't Handle This 'Us'-Themed Haunted House & It's Hilarious

Haunted Houses are an upside-down world of absolute nonsense. They're judged to be good based on the amount of primal terror they cause. If they don't make you scream and pee your pants, they're garbage.
Though, by that definition, "good" is a moving target. For Andy Lassner, executive producer of The Ellen Show, terror arrives with surprising ease. He hates haunted houses. He really hates them. So, the show sends him to one with a celebrity guest every Halloween so that from the comfort of our homes, we can be amused by his very visible dread. (Past ones have seen him walk through with Sarah Paulson and Chrissy Teigen.)
This year, Lassner is accompanied by Tiffany Haddish as he goes through an Us-themed haunted house at Universal Studios. As guilty as you might feel watching someone else be terrified for your amusement, it is pretty hilarious to see him yelling at the actors of the haunted house. He tells them at different times that they can't scare him because he's on a "break" or a "time out."
Watch the full thing above and then hope that no one ever films you going through a haunted house.
