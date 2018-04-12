911 Callers Reported a Tiger on the Loose. Turns Out It Was Just a Big Raccoon.

Raccoons are kind of scary. They've got those weird little hands. Their eyes glow. Their whole vibe suggests they're taking notes to report back to Satan. But you know what's really scary? Tigers. And it's frankly hard to confuse the two. And yet, several citizens of New York City somehow misidentified a raccoon as a tiger on Thursday.
Apparently, several 911 calls were made involving the jungle cat around 8am, reporting the beast near West 162nd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. Let's all pray that the city releases the transcripts of those calls.
The Emergency Service Unit responded and found, you know, a critter, instead of a striped feline weighing between 200 and 670 pounds. They then put the small nocturnal mammal in a cage and took it to a shelter, where the story takes kind of a dark turn.
Animal Care Centers of NY took custody of the raccoon and, well, in their own words:
"The raccoon was brought into our facility and was euthanized as required by law for all vector species animals brought into the shelter. Raccoons, bats and skunks are classified as a rabies vector species (RVS), which means it's an animal that can carry and transmit rabies. Technically, any mammal can do so, but raccoons are a higher risk. Thus, the animal is subject to certain laws by state."
Tiger raccoon, you are gone but not forgotten. We salute you.
