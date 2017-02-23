You've Got To See These Tigers Chase Down A Camera Drone, Then Eat It

It's never a good idea to pick a fight with a tiger, and even worse to pick one with a pack of tigers, as one drone operator in China recently learned after having his camera-mounted device clawed out of the sky and ravaged by a posse of perturbed jungle cats. One upside: it made for some spellbinding video.
The footage, obtained by China's CCTV, shows a pack of pudgy tigers in captivity, meandering around their habitat until suddenly transfixed by the drone that's capturing the video overhead. In a matter of seconds, they all begin to chase it. The drone evades the group's advances for a while, but eventually succumbs to a rogue paw from one vertically gifted cat that makes an impressive leap to swipe it out of the sky. The pack then surrounds its fresh kill and appears to try to eat it, but the feast is short-lived once the busted rig begins to smoke profusely, and they all promptly back away looking incredibly confused.
Really, who's to blame these beasts for freaking out? It's entirely reasonable they thought it was legitimate prey -- perhaps a big dumb bird or something. Or maybe they just didn't want to risk it trying to give them all hideous haircuts.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.