This TikToker Found a 24-Year-Old McDonald's Hamburger in Her Grandma's Closet

I'm finicky when it comes to leftovers. There are only certain restaurants and foods I deem worthy of a day-after reheat, and don't even get me started on the proper process for doing so. But one policy I won't budge on is that after it's been sitting in your fridge for more than a few days, it has no place on your plate.

Some folks take saving food to extremes, though. Like, say, the grandmother that saved her McDonald's hamburger for... 24 years. TikTok user @aly.sherb took to the social media platform last week to showcase the surprisingly intact burger and fries her grandmother has kept in a shoebox for all these years, with its original packaging and all. The video had 3.9 million views at press time.

"The bread has never molded, the meat has never rotted," Aly's grandmother says in the video, as she showcases the, um, leftovers. "It’s never even broken -- it’s completely intact."

And that it hasn't. The burger certainly doesn't look fresh, but you'd hardly expect the thing to date back to 1996.