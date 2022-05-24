The FDA Says This Viral TikTok Hack for Avocados Can Make You Sick

Some clever people shared their hack to extend the lifespan of avocados. The suggestion is to fill up a water container and plop your avocados in it. The viral TikTok , which has been liked nearly 170,000 times, shows the poster cutting up an avocado that had reportedly been sitting in the fridge for three weeks.

Viral videos posted to TikTok and Facebook promise to solve the eternal problem of buying avocados: eating them before they go bad. As any avocado fan knows, there's a short period when an avocado is soft enough to slice into but not yet rotten.

The Food and Drug Administration has been making the rounds to various publications, cautioning the public that this storage method is not one the agency can recommend.

"The FDA does not recommend this practice," an FDA spokesperson told Newsweek. "The main concern is with the possibility that any residual human pathogens (i.e., Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella spp, etc.) that may be residing on the avocado surface may potentially multiply during the storage when submerged in water."

Basically, bacteria from your skin could transfer from your hands into the water when the avocados are submerged in the container. The bacteria could then multiply, covering the avocado in bacteria that cannot be washed off, even with the disinfectant. In its own experiment, the FDA found that both Listeria and Salmonella were present in a small percentage of avocados stored in water.

It looks like we will have to continue experimenting with ways to preserve avocados.