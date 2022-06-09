People on TikTok Are Combining These 2 Unlikely Ingredients to Make 'Healthy Coke'

In classic TikTok fashion, users dreamt up an unlikely new health drink that allegedly tastes "just like Coca-Cola." The now-viral trend, which purportedly results in a better-for-you soda, is a simple two-ingredient recipe combining balsamic vinegar and sparkling water.

On Monday, TikToker Amanda Jones seemingly stirred up the trend after sharing her pilates instructor's concoction, which does look strikingly similar to a classic Coke. The video has garnered over 5.6 million views and counting, with over 500,000 likes.

"I swear to God it tastes like a Coke and it's healthy and good for you," Jones said in the video. "You guys should go try it out."