This TikTok Flight Hack Could Get You a Whole Row of Seats to Yourself
It's a bit controversial and not guaranteed to work.
The cold hard truth of life is that most of us will never be able to fly first class. It's very expensive, and most of us have to budget to afford taking a trip in the first place, so spending extra money to have a more luxurious seat with all the extra leg room that comes with it. TikTok creator NDA presented the "poor man's" solution to this issue.
Instead of booking a first class flight, NDA recommends booking three seats next to each other in the same row, making sure that the flights you book are fully refundable. Then, 45 minutes before your flight, NDA advises you to cancel the flights. In that time, he says you will still get the refund and it is likely that no one else will be booked before the flight in the other two seats. And voila, a whole row to yourself.
While the TikToker seems very confident in this "travel hack," commenters on the post weren't as convinced. "Never heard of fully refundable plane tickets," one person wrote. Another person blamed tips like this for the harsher policies airlines have enforced regarding issuing refunds. Others pointed out that in this airline climate, the empty seats would most likely be filled with standby passengers.
Here's what I'll say: getting a refund from the airline can be a long process, even if you are successful. If you have the capital to purchase three seats upfront, I'd suggest just upgrading from basic economy to one of the seats with more leg space. It's not going to be anything like first class, but at least you are sitting in between two strangers in seats that you paid for.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.