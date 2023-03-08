This TikTok Flight Hack Could Get You a Whole Row of Seats to Yourself

The cold hard truth of life is that most of us will never be able to fly first class. It's very expensive, and most of us have to budget to afford taking a trip in the first place, so spending extra money to have a more luxurious seat with all the extra leg room that comes with it. TikTok creator NDA presented the "poor man's" solution to this issue.

Instead of booking a first class flight, NDA recommends booking three seats next to each other in the same row, making sure that the flights you book are fully refundable. Then, 45 minutes before your flight, NDA advises you to cancel the flights. In that time, he says you will still get the refund and it is likely that no one else will be booked before the flight in the other two seats. And voila, a whole row to yourself.