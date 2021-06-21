This TikTok Hack Is The Solution to Evenly Buttering Your Movie Theater Popcorn

Don't tell me you're trekking to the movie theater just to see the millionth Fast & the Furious flick. I won't believe you. We all know the main reason for that Sunday matinee: A popcorn lunch. Luckily, TikTok has just the trick to perfectly season your popcorn bucket with the ideal popcorn-to-butter ratio. And it merely requires a straw.

Just last week, Colleen Leppert, aka @Colleenlepp, took to the video streaming platform to share her perfect movie theater popcorn secret with the world, and it's a lot simpler than you might think. The solve for the age-old dilemma of unevenly buttered popcorn, you ask? Just stick a straw in the middle of the tub, pour the butter down that straw, and bam! You're good to go.

"I love butter popcorn but I hate when the butter is only at the top," Leppert said in the video while demonstrating the genius technique. "So I use a plastic straw all the way down in the popcorn bucket to get the butter to the very bottom and all the way through."