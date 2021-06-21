This TikTok Hack Is The Solution to Evenly Buttering Your Movie Theater Popcorn
How are we *just now* discovering this?
Don't tell me you're trekking to the movie theater just to see the millionth Fast & the Furious flick. I won't believe you. We all know the main reason for that Sunday matinee: A popcorn lunch. Luckily, TikTok has just the trick to perfectly season your popcorn bucket with the ideal popcorn-to-butter ratio. And it merely requires a straw.
Just last week, Colleen Leppert, aka @Colleenlepp, took to the video streaming platform to share her perfect movie theater popcorn secret with the world, and it's a lot simpler than you might think. The solve for the age-old dilemma of unevenly buttered popcorn, you ask? Just stick a straw in the middle of the tub, pour the butter down that straw, and bam! You're good to go.
"I love butter popcorn but I hate when the butter is only at the top," Leppert said in the video while demonstrating the genius technique. "So I use a plastic straw all the way down in the popcorn bucket to get the butter to the very bottom and all the way through."
Since hitting TikTok on June 13, the video has garnered a whopping 778,000 likes, nearly 6,000 comments, and over 9 million views at the time of writing. Viewers were quick to chime in with their own concession stand hacks (like having an employee layer the butter throughout) while others confirmed Leppert's technique as the go-to. "Omg my family and I have been doing this for years!!" one user wrote.
Now there's only one thing left to do: Snag a tub and try it for yourself.