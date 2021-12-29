The Plastic Pull-Tab on Your Oil Bottle Actually Serves a Purpose According to TikTok

TikTok has taught us all a lot in the last year. There are videos on how to fold fitted sheets, how to save money at your favorite coffee shop, how to make unusual meals, and a whole bunch of videos about things you should know but probably didn't. The most recent video blowing users' minds reveals the real reason plastic oil bottles have those pull tabs.

According to TikTok user Chaldomom, once you remove the pull tab on a plastic bottle of oil, you can put it back into the pour spout upside down. Doing so will help control your pours, providing a little more control when you're cooking. The TikTok user didn't come up with the idea, according to their caption.

"Like seriously TikTok is awesome for teaching me something I didn't know," the user wrote in text over the clip.