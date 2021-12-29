A Starbucks Barista Reveals How to Get a Delicious Starbucks Drink for Just 60 Cents

Starbucks' menu is full of delicious drink options, but stopping in too often can be damaging to your wallet.

TikTok has gifted users with various hacks and ways to save money, but this one may take the cake. An alleged barista uploaded a video promising to save users big time at Starbucks without skimping on quality or taste.

TikTok user imshayyyyyy2 suggested that Starbucks-lovers should give a new drink a try, promising that it tastes good and costs only 60 cents. The drink doesn't contain coffee, unfortunately, but it does sound refreshing. In the video, Shay P directs viewers to order "a venti water with peach juice."