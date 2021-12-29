A Starbucks Barista Reveals How to Get a Delicious Starbucks Drink for Just 60 Cents
The TikTok hack might not work at every location, but it's worth a shot.
Starbucks' menu is full of delicious drink options, but stopping in too often can be damaging to your wallet.
TikTok has gifted users with various hacks and ways to save money, but this one may take the cake. An alleged barista uploaded a video promising to save users big time at Starbucks without skimping on quality or taste.
TikTok user imshayyyyyy2 suggested that Starbucks-lovers should give a new drink a try, promising that it tastes good and costs only 60 cents. The drink doesn't contain coffee, unfortunately, but it does sound refreshing. In the video, Shay P directs viewers to order "a venti water with peach juice."
"So cheap and so good," she says of the drink, made of only water, ice, and peach juice.
While she said that the drink only costs 60 cents, some TikTok users claimed to have had a different experience. However, that may be because not all Starbucks locations have the same policies. Either way, the disparity wasn't huge. One commenter alleged that she was charged 86 cents, but noted, "IT'S SO GOODDD."
However, other users suggested that Starbucks was onto the trick and was beginning to call the concoction a "custom tea," for which they charge big bucks—that is dollars rather than just cents.
You'll just have to try the trick—and the drink—for yourself.